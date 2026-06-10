Masters of the Universe marks the return of He-Man to the big screen. Although it is attached to many emotions across generations, it is experiencing an underwhelming run at the cinemas. The opening weekend was dull, and the first Monday gross was no different. However, it has beaten the North American box office total of the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2, but can it outgross its global glory? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Masters of the Universe earned at the North American box office?

The fantasy drama has already dropped out of the top 3 at the North American box office. It collected just $2.2 million on its first Monday at the domestic box office, a 72.2% decline from Sunday. It is even lower than Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. In just four days, the box office total of the Nicholas Galitzine starrer has hit $31.6 million in North America.

Surpasses Ne Zha 2 at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Masters of the Universe has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ne Zha 2 in North America. For the unversed, Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animated feature that grabbed headlines by earning $1 billion in eleven days and from a single market, China, its home region. Its popularity earned it strong numbers in North America as it collected an estimated $23.3 million in its lifetime. The latest He-Man movie has surpassed it at the North American box office, but it will be hard for it to repeat this feat worldwide.

Can He-Man beat Ne Zha worldwide?

Ne Zha 2 is the all-time highest-grossing animation worldwide. It is also the only animated feature in history to earn more than $2 billion worldwide. Ne Zha 2 grossed a massive $2.26 billion worldwide. It is even unimaginable for Masters of the Universe to cross the global haul of Ne Zha 2. The Jared Leto starrer did not even cross $100 million worldwide in its opening weekend despite the huge budget.

The He-Man movie is struggling at the box office; it might not even cross $500 million worldwide, let alone beat Ne Zha 2’s $2.2 billion global run. It would have to stay happy with its triumph over the Chinese juggernaut at the North American box office.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film follows a young man on Earth who discovers a great secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet and must recover a magical sword to return and protect his kingdom. Masters of the Universe has earned just $56.6 million worldwide, and it was released on June 5.

Box office summary

Domestic – $31.6 million

International – $25.0 million

Worldwide – $56.6 million

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