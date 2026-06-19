Travis Knight’s sword-and-sorcery superhero movie, Masters of the Universe, is on the verge of completing two weeks in theaters. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, it currently holds a 67% critics’ score and a much better 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, after earning $29.4 million in its opening weekend across 3,677 North American locations, it added $1.5 million on Discount Day (June 16) and another $1 million on Wednesday (June 17), taking its cumulative domestic total past the $50 million mark. At its current pace, it is tracking to finish its domestic run in the $65-70 million range.

Approaches $100 Million Worldwide Total

Combined with its $39.4 million international haul, the worldwide total of Masters of the Universe has reached $89.9 million, as per Box Office Mojo. So, it needs to earn an additional $10.1 million to reach the $100 million mark at the global box office – a target it is expected to hit in the coming days.

Masters of the Universe – Box Office Summary

North America: $50.5 million

International: $39.4 million

Worldwide: $89.9 million

Surpassing Break-Even Point Seems Unlikely

Since Masters of the Universe was made on a $170 million production budget, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise needs to earn $425 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. At the time of writing, it needs to earn $335.1 million more to achieve this target. Given its current momentum and stage of theatrical run, surpassing that figure appears to be unlikely.

As of now, Masters of the Universe ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing releases of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. Let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn to become the highest-grossing Hollywood action movie of 2026 in worldwide earnings.

Highest-Grossing Action Movie of 2026

At the time of writing, the highest-grossing Hollywood action movie released in 2026 is Mortal Kombat II, which has earned $129.1 million worldwide. So, Masters of the Universe would need to earn more than $129.1 million to become 2026’s top-grossing action film at the worldwide box office. Currently, it needs to add more than $39.2 million to hit that target. If it maintains a good momentum in the next 3-4 weeks, the film has a realistic chance to achieve this milestone. That said, the final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Masters of the Universe All About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, only to find that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family and defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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