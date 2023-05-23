Salman Khan isn’t just known for his brilliant acting skills and humanitarian work. The actor is one of the most notable names in Bollywood and probably defines ‘Stardom’ like no one else in the business, but he is always ready to help his fans and colleagues in the industry. In an interview once, Suniel Shetty shared an interesting anecdote about the superstar and how he tried to help a bone marrow cancer patient by getting his own tests done. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Suniel and Salman share a great bond together, and their friendship is known to everyone in the industry. They are also family friends, and we often see them attending events with their family members at each other’s houses.

In a conversation with News Nation once, Suniel Shetty praised Salman Khan’s kindness and revealed an anecdote about the superstar getting bone marrow tests done for a cancer kid. He’s one person in Bollywood who’s rich at heart too!

Suniel Shetty said, “I still remember someone was calling him again and again, he went, and I asked where was he going, but he didn’t tell me. He said I have work I will be back when I got to know later, he had gone to test his bone marrow for a kid who was suffering from bone marrow cancer, and that is the most painful test as far as I know.”

The Dhadkan actor added, “He didn’t even tell me, He left, got tested came back, and joined also. What all he has given for people, I am not talking about material things at all.”

Salman Khan always remains humble and helps his colleagues or anyone in need as much as he can, and that’s what his fans adore the most about him.

