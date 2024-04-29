A few months back, reports claimed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce. However, the couple is still together and happy. Earlier this year, Shweta Bachchan shared a cryptic post on her social media, which started speculations online that there might be a tiff between her and Aishwarya. An old video has gone viral online where the Bachchan Bahu allegedly ignored her niece and Shweta’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Scroll below for more.

Aishwarya and Abhishek dated for a brief period before getting married in 2007. The couple did a few movies together, like Raavan, Guru, and Dhoom 2. Aishwarya is a well-known personality in India and has gained recognition overseas. She is known for her timeless beauty and is often seen at international events. The actress is a doting mother often spotted with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In this viral video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen walking through an electronic gate, seemingly at some Pro-Kabaddi league team’s game. In the background, UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ logos can be seen, and the video clip has been posted on Instagram by the Dhoom 2 actress’ fan club, diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb.

In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks away with Aaradhya Bachchan. They did not wait for Navya Naveli Nanda’s ticket punching, nor did they look behind to acknowledge her. Abhishek Bachchan could also be seen entering the venue from the gate beside that one, seemingly ignoring not only Aishwarya and Aaradhya but also Navya.

A few comments criticized Aishwarya as one user wrote, “The way she left navyia behind shows her attitude in real ..”

And another said, “Mother daughter walked ahead and left the poor niece behind!!”

And one user complimented Navya Naveli Nanda as they said, “Navya is so beautiful like her mami.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋✨Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)✨🦋 (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan avoid each other; allegedly, it gets noticed at public spottings. Ash and Shweta are rarely seen together under the same roof, but they did go out to support Agastya Nanda at the screening of his debut movie, The Archies, also starring Suhana Khan. As per Bollywood Life’s report, when fans once asked Navya to bring Ash on her podcast, she reportedly said that she would like guests from outside the Bachchan family. For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan went to her show, and that episode was widely popular.

