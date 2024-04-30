Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide: 27-Year-Old Shared A Cryptic Whatsapp Note Before Dying, "Apni Naav Duba Kar..."

In very sad news, Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey, who goes by the screen name Annapurna, died by suicide on Saturday. The actress was found dead in her apartment in Bihar. A few hours before her death, she posted a cryptic note as her Whatsapp status.

Amrita’s body was found on a bed by Jogsar Police when they reached Divyadharma Apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat. According to statements by the family, her sister was the first one to see her.

As quoted by Times Of India, Amrita Pandey’s sister entered her room at 3.30 pm to find her hanging from a noose. The family immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The family suggested that the actress was battling depression due to a low phase in her career. Amrita Pandey was married to an animtion engineer from Bilaspur who is a Mumbai resident. The couple got married in 2022.

Before the alleged suicide, Amrita posted a cryptic note on her Whatsapp that read, “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya.” The Jogsar Police is currently investigating the case.

Amrita Pandey was last seen in the web series Pratishodh and worked in a film called Deewanapan alongside Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to a report by Times Now, the actress was reportedly battling depression and mental health issues for quite some time and was actively seeking treatment for her condition. Amrita lived with her husband in Mumbai.

A few days ago, she traveled to Bhagalpur for a family wedding and extended her stay in her hometown before making the heartbreaking decision to end her life.

May she rest in peace, and her family finds the strength and courage to deal with this loss. Om Shanti.

Must Read: IPL 2024: Bhojpuri Commentator Vishal Aditya Singh (Bigg Boss Fame) Paid Only 22% Of Harbhajan Singh’s Huge Paycheck For Hindi? Decoding Salaries

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News