Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Says Sidharth Shukla Is A ‘Torturing Machine’

Bigg Boss’ weekend ka vaar in the Bigg Boss 13 house is here and Salman Khan will be seen taking Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s class particularly. Last week it wasn’t just the ugly fights and verbal spats but Sidharth and Asim got into physical violence which is against the show’s policy.

In an interview with Times, Khesari said, “For two weeks he tortured me a lot. It affected me. He created a lot of problems. He used to make faces and became a torturing machine. In the third week, he tried to understand me and we were bonding. He realised his mistake and was hurt the most when I got evicted.”

Khesari revealed that the show’s format is so disturbing that any human can turn into a devil as soon as you step into the house. He further added, “The show’s format didn’t suit me. The humans turned devil in the house. They felt only abusing each other would give them prominence in the show. I can’t live a life like that. I can’t get into unnecessary fights and abuse others.”

Khesari got evicted on Friday and after the eviction, he told that it wasn’t because of getting fewer votes instead house members wanted to kick him. What was showcased is that he got lesser votes than Rashami but Khesari and his fans think it otherwise.

Khesari also mentioned that if his fans vote would have been considered, he wouldn’t have been kicked out of the house. “If elimination was happening over audience poll, Himanshi would get evicted. As an entertainer, my fans would have taken me till the finale.”

