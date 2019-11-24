Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo: Allu Arjun’s Romantic Song Samajavargamana Becomes Most Liked Video From The Telugu Film Industry

The songs of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo has hit the right chord with the audience. Songs from the much-anticipated release in Tollywood are on a record-breaking spree, especially the first track Samajavargamana.

It was only last month when Allu Arjun took on social media to announce that the unplugged version of the romantic track has become the most liked video song ever in Telugu Film Industry.

The latest news related to the Samajavargana is, the song is now the most liked video in Telugu Film Industry with a whopping 1 Million plus likes.

Yesterday evening Allu Arjun took on his Instagram handle to announce the news and to thank his fans and music lovers for all their love and support.

The star actor wrote: Thank you all for all the love. I thank every single person who has been a part of this magical song. Most Liked Song

Talking about the song, Samajavargamana has been composed by music composer S Thaman and has been sung by young singer Sid Sriram in his soulful voice.

The other two songs Ramulo Ramula, and the recently released OMG Daddy too have been gaining a thunderous response from cine-goers and music lovers

About Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, the film is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Telugu venture has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Stylish Star in lead.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja, the Trivikram directorial also has Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Navdeep, Murli Sharma, Jayaram along with others.

This will be the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. The actor-director duo has worked earlier twice for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to release on 12th January 2020.

