Martin Scorsese, who is considered to be one of the finest filmmakers of the generation, announced that he would be working on another Jesus movie. As he is cinema’s most mainstream Catholic director, he previously angered Catholics globally with his 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ. However, as the director made it official about his next movie based on Jesus, a new rumour says Tom Holland is in the running to play a role in the movie.

While the director is expecting his upcoming movie, Killers of the flower moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, he recently made a visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis. The filmmaker revealed that he is working on a screenplay for a film about none other than Jesus Christ. However, as the announcement was made official, it is rumoured that MCU’s Spider-Man actor is in the running to play the lead. Read on to find out more about it!

Taking to Twitter, Le Cinéphiles posted about Tom Holland, being in talks to play Jesus in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie. While nothing much has been made official about the cast, it said the movie would follow his acclaimed crime epic about the killing of Native Americans in the US in the 1920s with another film about Jesus Christ. However, talking about his meeting with the Pope, the filmmaker said, “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.” He added, “And I’m about to start making it.”

Check out the tweet of Tom Holland reportedly playing a role in Scorsese’s next movie.

BREAKING: Tom Holland is in talks to play Jesus in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie ‘JESUS’ pic.twitter.com/lBQMc5TD7O — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) May 29, 2023

As the news went on Twitter, many began to share their opinions as one said, “oh jeez guys i dunno if I can do another miracle. I’ll just screw it up”

“oh jeez guys i dunno if i can do another miracle. i’ll just screw it up” pic.twitter.com/MxhELTdlMx — sarkastik knight (@airjaxx) May 29, 2023

Another called it a “Jesus remake/reboot”

Lol. So a Jesus remake/reboot. Wow. There’s literally no original fucking ideas lmao — Orx (@Orx_Army) May 29, 2023

“Jesus wasn’t white, Marty,” said a user while calling out the filmmaker.

Jesus wasn’t white, Marty. — Mencken’s Ghost (@BryanMillsFist) May 30, 2023

With all that, let us know what do you think about Tom Holland being a part of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie based on Jesus Christ. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

