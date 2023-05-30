HBO’s multiple-award winning series Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2018 for a whopping 8 seasons, was filled with gore and n*dity. Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, appeared n*ked on screen in the first season and again later in the hit fantasy series. Interestingly, the actress in 2016 shared that she did watch one of her n*ked scenes from the series with her parents. Scroll down to read more.

Game of Thrones also starred Internet’s daddy Pedro Pascal, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington among many others. The drama series went on to win coveted Golden Globes and Emmy awards over the course of time.

According to Ladbible, Emilia Clarke – while appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, revealed that she watched one of her n*de scenes from Game of Thrones with her parents. Speaking about it, the actress shared that she encouraged them to watch the episode ‘Book of the Stranger’ with her where the Mother of Dragons triumphs over her Dothraki captors and walks n*ked through a raging fire.

Shedding light on the same, the award-winning Emilia Clarke added, “In hindsight, it might have not been the episode to choose.” When Graham Norton further confirmed if she did watch the episode with her parents, a smiling Clarke replied, “Yes.” The host then asked if someone left the room or did they watch it attentively, to this, the actress shared, “No, we started talking about something really important.”

Take a look:

This is not the first time when the Terminator Genisys star spoke about watching her n*aked scenes with parents. Clarke, when appeared on the talk, show Live! With Kelly, shared that she decided to make them watch the moment her storyline got exciting.

“I said, watch this one. I said, are you guys watching the show tonight? And they were like yeah, maybe, we might just get it on HBO GO or something or whatever,” said Clarke adding, “And I said no, watch tonight. Watch that one. And they were trying to get the spoilers out of me and it didn’t work.”

Clarke continued, “I ended up sitting them down and being like, ‘Let’s watch it’ — and then instantly regretting it. My dad was like, ‘Again?’”

