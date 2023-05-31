American fantasy comedy Barbie is all set to hit the big screens next month and is already making a lot of buzz. While fans are eager to watch the film, a specific section is not happy with Ryan Gosling playing the role of Ken in the film. Now, the actor has reacted to backlash.

Ryan plays the generic version of Ken alongside the generic Barbie (Margot Robbie), among a slew of other iterations of each doll, weighed in on the debate that he was “too old” to be playing the role. The Canadian actor has said the reaction has been nothing less than hypocritical, as no one seemed to care for Ken all this while.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in a new interview with GQ Magazine, when Ryan Gosling was asked about his reaction to him being too old to play Ken. He replied, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with… It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f–ked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

Further saying that he now feels a kinship with the character of Ken, Ryan quipped, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’ ”

Barbie stars an ensemble cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, and Hari Nef as the other Barbies, while Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir play the other Kens. America Ferrera and Will Ferrell play the human characters. Barbie will open in theatres on July 21st, 2023.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook & Dating BLACKPINK’s Lisa Morphed Videos & Pics Irks Netizens, One Said: “None Of These Are Real”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News