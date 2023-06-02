The buzz that the DCU has managed to create in the past few months is unparalleled. And the majority of it belongs to everything that is happening in and around The Flash, which has become one of the most anticipated movies across the globe for various reasons, good and bad both. One can say that the multiple promos have almost revealed everything about the movie, and it is confusing how that is working in favour of the film. It turns out the makers with a new one have now even possibly revealed Henry Cavill’s Cameo as Superman.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as the titular character and is DCEU, now DCU’s multiverse saga of sorts. The movie will bring together all the major heroes of the DCU, including Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and even Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The only question was will Henry appear as Clark Kent?

Well, it seems like we finally have an answer, and Warner Bros may have ended up revealing yet another massive cameo in their new The Flash promo. Latest reports suggest that Henry Cavill will make a special appearance in the Ezra Miller starrer as Superman, and below is all you need to know about the most exciting update of the day.

As per a viral Reddit clip, the reveal was done in a TV promo. The clip is from The Flash, and the moment has a new bulletin that reads, “Volcano erupts in Guatemala”. You can see a red and blue superhero combatting the situation with his heart vision and that has very much become a confirmation for fans that is Henry Cavill playing Superman for one last time probably.

The fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran have axed any last hope there was with the future of Henry Cavill in the DCU as the Kryptonian Prince. So, now the news that Henry will be seen playing Superman in The Flash has left everyone excited and how. The movie is set for June 16, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

