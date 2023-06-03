Tom Hiddleston is one of the most talented actors of the current generation, who is widely known for his role as Loki in the MCU. The actor once appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s chillingly atmospheric gothic tale Crimson Peak, and his performance was appreciated by the audiences as well as the critics. Mia Wasikowska also accompanied the actor as they reunited after playing vampires in Only Lovers Left Alive.

However, as they both had a dance scene in the movie, Hiddleston had a tongue slip during the promotions, proving why he is the God of Mischief. The movie, Crimson Peak, had the actor playing the role devilishly charming young man, Thomas Sharpe, which took his heartthrob status to the next level. His character sweeps a young author, Edith Cushing, played by Mia Wasikowska, off her feet, marries her and takes her to his haunted house of horrors.

While promoting the movie on AOL Build, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, and Jessica Chastain talked about their experience filming the movie. While explaining the dance sequence, he had a slip of the tongue as he said, “They suddenly invented the waltz where you dance with your partner. Face to face, Chest to chest, you could, you know, smell each other’s breast, uhh breath.”

As the actor realised he had said something he should not have, he was embarrassed as he faked a peal of laughter. Later, his co-star Mia Wasikowska pulled his leg and said, “People just got very happy in the audience”. Tom replied and said, “I did the waltzes I think the world is very sexy. I’ll leave it there”.

Based on the premise and the situation, it’s clear Tom Hiddleston very much enjoyed playing the evil seducer role in Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak. Apart from the dance scene, the movie featured a few intimate scenes that were just too hot to handle for the Hiddlestoners.

