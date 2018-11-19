Box Office Collections: Badhaai Ho Crosses Raazi Lifetime In 31 Days, Thugs Of Hindostan Has Its Last Day Of Over 1 Crore

Box Office Collections: In its lifetime, Raazi had collected 124 crore at the Box Office. Now Badhaai Ho has managed to surpass these collections in 31 days flat. The film currently stands at 125 crore*. The next target is the lifetime number of Stree [130 crore] and that would be surpassed by the Ayushmann Khurranna in the coming weekend. That would also make Badhaai Ho the highest grossing small film of 2018 which has also seen another surprise blockbusters, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [109 crore].

As for Thugs of Hindostan, it continued to stay low with only 2 crore* more coming in. This is also end of the run for the film as far as bringing in collections of over 1 crore per day is concerned. This is shocking to say the least because no Aamir Khan film has never met this kind of fate in just its second week, as far as one can remember.

The film has collected 138.95 crore* so far and only 2-3 crore more would come in before the week comes to a close. Post that it would be a matter of just one more week before 2.0 would hit the Box Office and invade screens all over. This Yash Raj Films production would end its run in 145-148 crore range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder