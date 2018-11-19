Indian 2: This Actor To Replace Ajay Devgn In The Sequel Of Kamal Haasan’s Thriller? 

Bollywood’s superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to ablaze the screens with his upcoming film 2.0 with the god Rajinikanth. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is ready to slay on November 29, 2018. After 2.0, it seems that Shankar is quite impressed by Akki’s negative streak. It is being reported that Akki has been signed for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 which is being helmed by Shankar.

If reports are to be believed, the PadMan actor has replaced Ajay Devgn in this Kamal Haasan starrer. Well, there’s no official confirmation from the makers yet but it is being said that Ajay is busy with some other projects; hence he couldn’t take up this film.

The 2.0 director has already started shooting the film. If the news is true, it will be interesting to see two superstars sharing the screen space. We hope the makers soon make an official announcement so that we can rejoice!

In an interview, Kamal Haasan was asked earlier about Ajay Devgn being a part of the film, to which he replied, “That is what I have been told. Ultimately, it is the director’s call.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar was summoned by a special investigation team probing police firing on protesters in Punjab against religious sacrilege. Denying the news, Kumar took to his social media account and wrote, “I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other’s paths,” Akshay said in a statement.

Ram Rahim Singh’s movie MSG ran into opposition from the Sikh community. “Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like Singh is Kinng and Kesari (based on the Battle of Saragarhi). I’m proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith.”

“I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have utmost respect and love,” Akshay added.