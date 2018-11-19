Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6 has seen our favourite celebrities spilling a lot of beans from various arenas including inside gossips, some most-awaited announcements, and high-level enthusiasm. After Alia Bhatt – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh – Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan, now it’s the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan – Sara Ali Khan who graced the couch last night and had a gala time.

After witnessing yesterday’s episode, here’s why we believe debutante Sara’s maturity and acceptance is a proof that she’s a star in the making:

Her understanding of the difference between an individual’s success & the box office success:

Debutante Sara Ali Khan was mature enough to put forth her father’s perspective of not looking for happiness from the box office success, really well, as she said: “He (Saif) has never derived his happiness from how he is doing at the box office, ever. I think that being an actor is who he is, being a talented actor is who he is but his life is a little more full than just that.”

Father Saif was pretty amazed to see the maturity in his daughter and so were we, but that sure is a sign of a shining star who would believe more in her performance and acting skills rather than focusing on making a box office hit.

Her way of dealing with personal relation is sure a proof of her maturity:

When asked about how she dealt with the entire ‘modern family’ situation in her personal life, Sara was quick to explain that she’s feels her father and mother (Amrita Singh) are happier than they might have been if they’ve been together today. Moreover, her respecting Kareena Kapoor and Saif’s relation and dealing with such maturity is only a proof to how professional she would be in terms of her reel life relations.

The confidence with which she saw portrayed her acceptance for her body in her old videos:

In a segment, KJo showed videos of Sara from the time she was chubby but high on her Bollywood craze. She would dub and make videos from popular songs and though, she might have looked immature and funny to others, she didn’t have a damn to give. Instead as the video kept playing, she continously said, “Guys, I am confident”. Isn’t that a sign of a born star?

We are all rooting for this gorgeous star in making, who’s soon making her debut with Kedarnath (alongside Sushant Singh Rajput), and has Simmba (alongside Ranveer Singh) after it in the same year.

Will you place your bets on Sara Ali Khan as a shining star? Share your views with us in the comment section below!