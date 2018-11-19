2.0 Box Office Opening Day: 100 Crores (Including Regional) Possible? Baahubali 2 Stands At 121 Crores!

Just a few days left for 2.0 to take the theatres by storm. With the upcoming sci-fi thriller, movie maniacs are enthused over the face-off between Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie is finally arriving after several delays in the release date due to its post-production and is expected to record earth shattering start.

With an estimated budget of over 500 crores, this sci-fi thriller is made with the cutting edge 3D technology and superlative VFX. It’s the first Indian movie to be shot on 3D camera. Most importantly, 2.0 is backed by director Shankar, who is known as a pioneer of vigilante films in Tamil Industry. Also, the inclusion of hit machine Akshay Kumar has added the pan India appeal. Amidst the tremendous buzz, 2.0 is expected to register a staggering opening with above 30 crores on the first day, for its Hindi version. And down South, the Shankar directorial might shatter all the previous records and set new benchmarks. It will be interesting to see whether it would manage to cross 100 crore barrier on opening day at the box office, including all the versions.

As for now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the only one to achieve the feat of 100 crores opening. The magnum opus opened with thunderous response across all the country. The movie garnered 41 crores in its Hindi dubbed version and amassed 80 crores from other languages, thus making a sum of 121 crores net on the first day.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles is slated to release on 29th November 2018. It is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster, Enthiran (Robot in Hindi).