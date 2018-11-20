Zero: Want To Know The Release Date Of Shah Rukh Khan’s First Song? Bauua Singh Has An Interesting Announcement

With much-awaited Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback in romantic yet a bit different avatar. In an entertaining trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, the makers gave a glimpse of chart buster music. Amidst the eagerness of fans, there were many rumors about the release date of the first song from the movie album. Now, putting an end to such speculations, the official announcement about the first track is finally been made.

Earlier, director Aanand L Rai shared a sneak peek into the composition of background score and since then the fans are eagerly waiting to catch the full-fledged song from the album. There were rumors that the first romantic track to out on 19th November, now clearing the air about it, the makers have finally tweeted the official date.

The promotional account of SRK’s Bauua Singh in a hilarious tweet, quoted as, “Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho…dil!”

Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na 😡 Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho…dil! — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 20, 2018

Since it’s not cleared whether which song, either romantic one or SRK-Salman’s one, to release first, fans will have to wait until 23rd i.e. Friday.

In Zero, which is slated for a grand release on 21st December 2018, Shah Rukh Khan is portraying a character of a vertically challenged man. It also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and the movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai.