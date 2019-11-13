Bigil Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Conquers Overseas Market For 2019 By Knocking Down Rajinikanth’s Petta

Bigil Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s sports action film has proved to be a good success despite being backed by an whopping budget of around 180 crores. In the first 11 days itself, the movie surpassed Petta on the global front but now it has once again crossed Rajinikanth starrer and this time in the overseas collection.

As per the trade estimates, Bigil has earned 80 crores approx in the overseas market to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019 by surpassing Petta’s 73 crores. If we consider Vijay’s earlier releases and their performance in the international circuit, one can clearly see the ever-rising stardom of the actor.

In Bigil, Vijay is seen in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women’s football team. The actor underwent training for the coach’s character.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Bigil is enjoying dream run worldwide as it released in almost 4,200 screens. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after “Theri” and “Mersal“.

It is first 5 days itself, the movie crossed the 200 crore mark globally. It also became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji.

“Bigil“, which has been directed by Atlee, happens to be Vijay’s second film to get an emoji after “Mersal”.

Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth’s “Kaala” and Suriya’s “NGK“.

