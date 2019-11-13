RRR: Title Poster Of Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Period Action To Be Unveiled On THIS Date?

It’s been over a year since Baahubali maker S.S Rajamolui’s upcoming project RRR has been trending all over the Internet. The film starring Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR is one of the most anticipated releases in the South.

The latest news related to the magnum opus is, as per numerous reports, the makers have a special surprise in store for cine-goers on New Year.

If reports are to be believed, the makers may unveil the title poster of the film on 1st January 2020.

However, an official announcement from the makers about the same is yet to be made.

Talking about RRR, apart from Ram Charan and Jr.NTR, the period action venture also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Rajamouli earlier in an interview to media had mentioned that “RRR” will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli told reporters at the film’s launch ceremony.”

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

“RRR” will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

