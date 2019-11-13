Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Romance Leaves Amrita Singh Annoyed?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan proximity started the dating rumours. The actors neither accept nor deny these rumours. However, the two are often spotted chilling together. They will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming love drama, Aaj Kal.

Even if Sara and Kartik are good friends, it seems like the Kedarnath actress’ mom Amrita Singh isn’t quite pissed with their romance. She thinks of the Luka Chuppi actor as a distraction to Sara. The actors are planning to spend the New Year’s together and this has left Amrita Singh fuming.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source informed, “Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make a calculated career decision. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it’s okay to mix work with a personal life.”

The reports also mention that this Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have had numerous arguments over Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are pretty chill the Kartik.

The source further revealed, “Both Kareena and Saif are fond of Kartik, especially Kareena who shot for a show with Kartik recently and has since then been telling her friends what a well-behaved boy he is.”

