Sidhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri‘s much-anticipated romantic drama Dhadak 2 was supposed to arrive on Holi, and fans were very eager to see the two actors together on screen. Now, as per the latest reports, the film is not being released on Holi anymore as it is facing trouble with the Censor Board!

Reports suggest that the romantic drama is now stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification. The film, as per murmurs, has been very well made, but the issue lies with its certification.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the CBFC is very confused about the certification and category of Dhadak 2 since it is based on caste issues and is a gut-wrenching tale. Even the examining committee is happy with the film but needs time to ponder its certification.

The Censor Board also discusses the sensitive scenes in the film and how much of the portion needs to be edited before the final rating. Meanwhile, the makers, who were ready to release the film on Holi, cannot proceed with the promotions and announcements until they get the certificate and clearance from the board.

Despite all the efforts, it is very unlikely that Dhadak 2 will arrive in the theaters on Holi and entertain the audiences. Interestingly, the delay comes as a shock since the film is an adaptation of Pariyerum Perumal, a Tamil drama by Mari Selvaraj. The said Tamil film must have the same story since Sidhanth and Triptii’s sequel is an adaptation, but the Tamil film did not face any issues at the Censor Board.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-chief of the Censor Board, said, “The temperament of South members of CBFC is different from that of Mumbai. Here, a lot of members are politically affiliated. There, the members are fans of certain actors or actresses. They have a liberal attitude, and this has been happening right from the beginning.”

It is to be seen if Dhadak 2 gets approved and cleared by the Board without any major cuts.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

