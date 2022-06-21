Late singer KK’s daughter Tamara has penned an emotional note and posted some really cute throwback pictures of KK being a good father.

KK passed away on May 31 after doing a fabulous concert in Kolkata. A couple of pics and videos from his last concert surfaced on the web soon after his death. However, later it was revealed in the postmortem report that he passed away after suffering from massive cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the singer had also complained about AC not working in the auditorium, where he was performing.

Taamara took to Instagram, where she shared the note and photos from her childhood, which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy.

KK’s daughter Taamara wrote: “I would take the pain of losing you 100 times if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.

“I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand,” wrote KK’s daughter Taamara further.

Taamara added that the late singer made them feel “so safe and happy and loved and lucky.” “You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength,” added Taamara.

“Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work every day to make you proud and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe (red heart and trophy emojis). Love you forever miss you every day, umma, I know you’re here with us.”

Earlier in June, KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

