Antim Box Office Day 11: Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan Starrer Enjoys A Fair 2nd Monday

After collecting 1.25 crores on Friday, Antim – The Final Truth had a fair hold on Monday as 80 lakhs* came in. Considering the fact that the film is in the second week and is now collecting on the lower side, the drop needed to be less than 50% and this is what has happened. Of course had the number been over 1 crore, it would have made for an even more pleasant sight. However, the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film has managed a decent run so far and at least allowed the market to be busy.

The film now stands at 35.40 crores* and one just waits to see if Tuesday to Thursday remains on the same lines as Monday. Ideally, there shouldn’t be any more drops from here because that would mean that the best case total for the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer would be 40 crores. For it to sneak into that 42-43 crores range, it needs to be ultra-stable from here on.

After the first week crossed 29 crores, it had seemed at one point in time that the action drama may as well aim for that 50 crores total. Had that been the case, it would have been quite good for Antim – The Final Truth. However, with the regional flavour of the film, it is doing well primarily in pockets and that restricted its final outcome to an extent.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

