Since Neha Bhasin was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, the singer has been constantly on the news for her closeness with Pratik Sehajpal. When she entered BB15, the Dhunki songstress was seen arguing with him. Meanwhile, now that she’s out of the show again, the singer is getting a lot of hate from Pratik fans; she even had an argument with his sister Prerna Sehajpal on Twitter. However, the singer has now decided to take a break from social media after receiving so much criticism.

Advertisement

In her earlier social media post, the singer had threatened Pratik’s sister to expose her brother and claimed he’s pretending to be single.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin shared an unseen video from Bigg Boss 15, where Nishant Bhat can be heard telling Pratik Sehajpal that he always needs someone’s support 24/7. Surprisingly, even Pratik accepts the fact and says that “Yahi to issue hain mere, I have a issue man,” further the choreographer jokingly says, “You’re full of issue, mera naam Nissue hai but ‘issue’ ke sath tu hai.”

Reacting to the viral video, Neha Bhasin wrote, “To everyone who doubted me, abused me, witch-hunted me and blamed me for being honest, affectionate and even sacrificing my stint on BB I rest my case. Taking a break from SM. I would’ve kept quiet if I wasn’t continuously shamed for others patterns. Time to forgive and forget.”

To everyone who doubted me, abused me, witch hunted me and blamed me for being honest, affectionate and even sacrificing my stint on BB I rest my case.

Taking a break from SM.

I would’ve kept quiet if I wasn’t continuously shamed for others patterns. Time to forgive and forget 🙏 https://t.co/KVOYIUZ6Cf — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 8, 2021

In her earlier tweets, the singer blamed Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna and claimed because of her the singer is receiving flak from netizens and instigated hate against her.

Before this, Neha Bhasin had even taken a dig at wild card contestants by calling them ‘crass’. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I am happy I got out of bigg boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. My friends seemed tired and different. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger.”

Neha further added, “That house is anti-therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas are the crux. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I’ll die one.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Guess Who Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta Is Rooting For This Season?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube