The upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be full of entertainment as the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be gracing the sets. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) gets scolded by his on-screen father Amit Bhatt (Champak Chacha) who calls him ‘babuchak’, when Amitabh Bachchan asks the meaning, Dilip gets embarrassed.

Advertisement

Apart from the two actors, Shyam Pathak (Popatlal) and show producer Asit Kumar Modi will be also be taking over the hot seat, while the other cast members will be part of the audience.

Advertisement

In the episode, Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha gets angry at Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and says, “Babuchak chashma kyun pehen raha hai,” later he even calls him ‘gadhedo’. Amitabh Bachchan then asks the meaning of both the words, but on-screen father-son duo gets uncomfortable. Jethalal tries to cover up saying it means ‘pyara’ and ‘dulaara’. But Bapuji clarifies him and says in Gujarati, “The one who has no brains.” Big B laughs seeing their sweet banter

Sharing the promo from the upcoming episode, the channel wrote, “Hotseat par aaye Jethalal ne AB sir ko samjhaya Bapuji ke kahe shabdon ka matlab! Dekhiye iss funny moment ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein.”

In an earlier promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Dilip Joshi asked Amitabh Bachchan if he ever scolds his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Responding to Jethalal’s question, Big B says, “Jab chote the tab ham unhe kabhi kabhi daant te the, lekin ab bade ho gaye hain.” Later, Dilip adds, “You must still scold him politely, “Hum krodhit hogae hain, aap aisa mat kijiye (I am angry with you, don’t do this),” which leaves everyone, including the host in splits.

That’s not all the Dilip’s character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who is fond of ‘Jalebi-Fafda’, brings a cart full of Gujarati delicacies for the Sooryavansham star. Later Shyam Pathak aka Patrakar Popatlal even gifts the superstar a colourful umbrella.

Seems like the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar will be a roller-coaster ride and it’s definitely going to be a hilarious episode.

Must Read: Indian Idol Fame Arunita Kanjilal Replaced By South Beauty Chitra Shukla In ‘Fursat’ Ft Beau Pawandeep Rajan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube