Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's 'Top Secret' Wedding Remained Airtight Due To These High-Profile Planners

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life together on Thursday as they tie the knot in a dream wedding at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Advertisement

The much-talked-about wedding has been planned by the high profile wedding planners Shaadi Squad, going by an invite for the guests.

Advertisement

The invite, which seems to be for limited guests attending the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding, read: “We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore… We request you to please leave your phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events… Regards Shaadi Squad.”

Shaadi Squad has been a part of Bollywood’s biggest weddings and has now planned Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s.

They were the brains behind organising Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding in Tuscany, executing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ engagement, planning the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding and recently handling Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s big day.

Meanwhile, the high-profile wedding has been the talk of the town since the past month owing to its watertight security and everyone being tightlipped about the wedding.

Are y’all excited to see the first official pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Do You Know? Not Ayushmann Khurrana But Sushant Singh Rajput Was The First Choice For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube