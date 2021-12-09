The big day of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s life is here and we are so damn excited about it! The much-anticipated wedding of the year is said to be taking place today after two days of pre-wedding festive! Well, talking about the pre-wedding festivities, did you know that the cake that was ordered on Vic-Kat’s sangeet night was as pricey as buying a new car?!

Read on to know how much was the price of that cake that was custom made for the couple’s wedding.

So, firstly, it’s said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet night was one fun night for everyone. Talking about the cake that was ordered for the sangeet night, it is said that the cake was custom-made by a very well-known Delhi-based patisserie named Myrra Jhunjhunwala.

In Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet night, the cake was the most significant aspect of the night, as it was said to be a beautiful 5-tier cake that was full of berries! Well, now for the important part, as per a source close to the whole wedding affair revealed to Pinkvilla, that the cake that was brought on the sangeet night cost an insane amount of Rs 4.5 lakhs!

Isn’t that just jaw-dropping!!!

The 4.5 lakh costing cake was said to be created at the Six Senses Fort itself and was, later on, brought out during the Sangeet.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding is said to be attended by 120 guests. It is also said that the place in which their wedding is taking place has been providing its space for free, to enjoy huge publicity.

What do you think about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s sangeet cake costing 4.5 lakhs?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

