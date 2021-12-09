Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. She followed it up with brilliant acting performances in films like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘The Girl On The Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. On her 10th year in cinema, the actress says that she will never play safe in her career anymore.

Parineeti says: “I have been fortunate to work in some of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema and collaborate with some of the best directors, actors, technicians of our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, time flies and it’s happened to me.”

Parineeti Chopra adds, “As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I’m raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I’m loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I’m getting the freedom to express myself freely.”

Parineeti Chopra added: “I’m not going to play safe anymore.”

The actress stressed that with ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, directors are seeing her “in a new light and offering me the kind of work I always wanted to do.”

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in films like ‘Uunchai’ with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

