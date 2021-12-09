Vicky Katrina and Katrina Kaif are finally getting married today but still, there’s no update about the same from the couple. Meanwhile, the number of people invited to the wedding is very limited, and earlier it was reported around 120 guests will be attending the marriage in Rajasthan. However, the couple has even planned a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends but seems like they might have to cancel the big affair

This morning Akshay Kumar was spotted leaving for VicKat’s wedding while Salman Khan and Alia Bhat decided to skip due to their professional commitments.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai reception of Vicky Katrina and Katrina Kaif has been planned on a large scale as prominent personalities from the industry will be gracing the event. However, a report by Bollywood Life has suggested that rising cases of COVID due to the Omicron variant might play spoilsport.

A source close to Vicky Katrina and Katrina Kaif told the entertainment portal, “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had planned to host the grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and fraternity from the industry and media. However, now that looks a tad bit difficult due to Omicron’s threat in the state. The couple will finish all their wedding rituals that are happening in Ranthambore right now and be back in the city and meet the officials to seek the special permission to host the reception.”

“Katrina and Vicky will abide by all the rules by the officials and will come out to the possibility of how many numbers of people can be a part of their celebration. The officials are also happy to find a way for them with all the protocols followed,” added the source.

Reportedly B-Town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and many others have been informed about the reception but none of them has yet got the final dates and venue details.

Vicky Katrina and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot today at a luxury resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

