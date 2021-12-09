Alia Bhatt has lately been busy with the promotion of her upcoming magnum opus, RRR which is all set to hit the theatres in 2022. At the trailer launch event of the film, the actress was spotted slaying in a simple red saree, effectively styled with minimum accessories to suit the occasion. In early 2020, Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor also shared a series of pictures in a similar red-hot saree and we are honestly in a dilemma now!

At the recent launch event, Alia Bhatt opted for a simple solid-coloured saree keeping it casual yet classy. The bright Sabyasachi saree had close-knit frills around the knee line, giving the outfit a fishtail skirt effect. She paired the traditional piece with a sleeveless glittery blouse which had a deep V neckline and an open back pattern.

Alia Bhatt let the gorgeous saree speak for itself by limiting the accessories to the bare minimum. She added a set of heavy stone-studded earrings which clearly dialled up the style quotient of her look. The Gully Boy star also wore a bunch of rings to match the bright outfit.

In makeup, Alia Bhatt kept it simple with glossy pink lipstick and a little black bindi. The actor also wore contrasting golden heels to complete the look.

In January 2020, Janhvi Kapoor had worn a similar saree but in a deeper tone of red. Her self-coloured georgette saree had thick sequin-studded borders with a matching V-neck blouse. The heavy blouse also had a low-back cut which makes it very similar to Alia’s recent look.

Janhvi’s soft curls and no-accessories styling kept her overall attire very simple, making the saree stand out even more. She added a light pink nude lipstick, a layer of mascara, and a light stroke of white kajal to her stunning ensemble.

Who do you think styled the red-hot saree better? Drop your comments!

