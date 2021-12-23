Model turned actor Milind Soman and his Ankita Konwar are quite active on social media. The two often share mushy pictures on Instagram and followers are quite in awe of it. However, this time Ankita decided to open up about battling depression and anxiety. Scroll down to know more.

Milind and Ankita are fitness lovers and adventurers. The two got married in 2018. Often they share messages about the environment and sustainable living.

Now Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a Yellow winter jacket. Sharing the picture she wrote a lengthy post about battling depression and anxiety. She revealed that she still faces tiny episodes of dark patches.

Milind Soman’s wife wrote, “A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile. Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to. After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches.”

Ankita Konwar further added, “Way milder, way shorter and way better than the “all consuming” days I actually lived through. But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches. I don’t let it consume me, I cry when I have to, I don’t hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I’m getting better at it. I remember reading somewhere that ‘some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest’ and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course, the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it. It’s not easy and no it doesn’t get easier, you just get better and stronger.”

Take a look at the post below:

Not just that Ankita Konwar also gave a list of things that she feels can help. She suggested activities like Physical and mental exercise, Journaling, Cutting down on caffeine, Reducing alcohol intake, Avoiding substance abuse, engaging with friends and family.

