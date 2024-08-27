In an interview with Vogue Indian (2010), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussed her relationship with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. She revealed that they have daily disagreements, which she describes as part of their routine interactions. She openly discussed how these disagreements are common but not serious.

Abhishek later shared his thoughts on their daily disagreements. He clarified that these are minor disagreements, not fights. According to Abhishek, such interactions are healthy and contribute to the dynamic nature of their relationship. He joked that life would be quite boring without these regular interactions.

Abhishek Bachchan also discussed his role in resolving the disagreements. He mentioned that he frequently takes the initiative to apologize and reconcile. Abhishek joked that women usually don’t make up first and have a rule of never going to bed angry. He added that men frequently apologize to end an argument, especially when they are tired.

Abhishek Bachchan also joked about the nature of these apologies, claiming that men frequently say sorry in order to avoid continuing the argument. Abhishek jokingly claimed that women are the superior gender and are always correct, even when men provide evidence to the contrary. This lighthearted comment was intended to convey the dynamics of their relationship.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai reflected on their Roka ceremony, a traditional South Indian pre-wedding celebration. She explained her initial confusion about the ceremony and that her family wasn’t ready because her father was out of town at the time.

Aishwarya described being overwhelmed when Abhishek’s family arrived for the ceremony. She joked about whether the event was an engagement, emphasizing her surprise and the Roka’s spontaneous nature. Her account described her initial confusion and the ceremony’s unexpected nature.

