The HBO horror series IT: Welcome to Derry brought viewers back to the unsettling town of Derry and revived the fear around Pennywise. Since the first season has sparked considerable interest among fans, everyone has been eagerly awaiting information about what is to come next.

IT: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Release Window

IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 is reportedly on the cards. Recently, an X user has revealed that the creators are planning to launch the series in 2027. Although the HBO network has not made an official announcement, it is reported that the second season will have fewer shooting days compared to the first.

IT Returns.

Season Two of the HBO Original series IT: Welcome To Derry has been set for an 2027 release window. #ITWelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/tEzSoFStSx — TheWorldOfPennywise (@Pennywisefan111) January 4, 2026

For context, Season 1 began filming in May 2023. Production was later interrupted due to the Hollywood strikes and finally wrapped only in August 2024. This delay stretched the timeline significantly. Season 2 is expected to avoid such long pauses, which could help the show return sooner.

If production moves smoothly, the new season could arrive by late 2027. In case of minor delays, it may spill into early 2028. Either way, the wait is expected to be shorter than the gap between the first two seasons.

More About IT: Welcome To Derry

The series is set in the cursed town of Derry, Maine, decades before the Losers Club ever existed. The story unfolds in 1962 and follows Mike Hanlon’s grandfather. Through his perspective, the show explores how Pennywise’s terror first took root and why Derry became a breeding ground for horror.

Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, once again anchoring the fear factor. The cast also includes Taylour Paige, James Remar, Jovan Adepo, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider, and Madeleine Stowe. The mix of new faces and familiar energy helps expand Stephen King’s universe in a grounded way.

Check out the trailer of IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 below:

