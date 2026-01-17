The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow awaiting news of her fate. On the other hand, Nina issued a warning to Drew. Alexis explained her actions. Meanwhile, Chase encouraged Dante. And then last but not least, Anna, who is still in the captivity of a kidnapper, was left stunned.

From warnings and orders to surprising offers and briefings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 19, 2026

The first episode of the week features the verdict in Willow’s trial, creating major shockwaves. On the other hand, Sonny made a cryptic offer, but to whom? Anna is left horrified while Drew issues a warning to Nina. What is happening between the two? And then there’s Dante, who is conflicted.

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Elizabeth and Lucas rush to action. What is this about? Britt asks Jason on a date. Will he agree? Trina confides in Ava. Is this about her parents or the trial? Cullum issues new orders. But to whom? On the other hand, Michael and Chase have a tense encounter. Will this only increase the tension?

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Laura is alarmed. What has Sidwell done now? Tracy makes Jason an offer. Will he accept it? Nina advises Kai. Is Thai in regard to Drew? Or someone else? Brennan briefs Josslyn. Is he handing her a case or getting intel from her? Lucas delivers devastating news. Is this about Marco?

Thursday, January 22, 2026

When Britt is backed into a corner, what will she do about it? On the other hand, Jason is suspicious. What actions will he take now? Emma turns to Nathan for help. Is this the right decision? Brook Lynn and Chase discuss their future. And then there are Lucas and Marco, who are left surprised.

Friday, January 23, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny manipulating Ava. But will he be successful? Jason voices his concern for Britt. What is this about? Up next, Jordan brokers an introduction. Josslyn turns to an unlikely source for help. Who could this be? And then last but not least, Curtis is relieved.

