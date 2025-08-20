The Amazon Prime series Fallout is set to debut its second season on December 17, 2025. Based on the iconic video game franchise from Bethesda Studios, the series follows an alternate historical timeline in which civilization is ravaged by nuclear war, leading to the societal collapse of the outside world.

However, there’s more to the calamity than meets the eye, with the story following the perspectives of multiple people, such as Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), her father Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), her brother Norm MacLean (Moises Arias), Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), as they deal with the harsh realities of their world.

What Happens To Lucy MacLean In Fallout Season 1?

Season 1 of Fallout primarily focused on the journey of Lucy MacLean, a resident of Vault 33, a fallout shelter developed by the Vault-Tec company. She starts out living an idyllic life with her father, Hank, her brother, Norm, and the rest of the Vault-Tec residents, hoping to be allowed to the outside world once conditions improve eventually.

However, after Lee Moldaver, Hank’s old nemesis, ambushes and raids their vault, resulting in Hank’s abduction, Lucy decides to leave the Vault and rescue her father no matter what. During her journey, she crosses paths with Dr. Siggi Wilzig, who ends up losing his life in a shootout and tasks her with taking his head off his corpse to deliver a mysterious device he implanted inside it.

Lucy also crosses paths with Maximus, a member of the paramilitary organization the Brotherhood of Steel, and the ruthless Ghoul who was formerly Cooper Howard.

New #Fallout character posters featuring Lucy (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten). #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/XVrPeM4YBn — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 2, 2023

Cooper Howard Is An Important Character

While a bloodthirsty ghoul in the present day, Cooper Howard has a prominent role in the series’ backstory. At one point, he was a famous celebrity married to Vault-Tec executive Barbara Howard. Cooper slowly gets frustrated with Barbara’s secrecy regarding Vault-Tec’s plans, and encounters a younger Lee Moldaver, who encourages him to spy on the organization.

The storyline climaxes with both Lucy (in the present day) and Cooper (in the past) learning the truth about Vault-Tec’s plans. After Lucy delivers Dr. Wilzig’s device to a New California Republic (NCR) outpost, she encounters Lee Moldaver and her captive father. Lee then reveals that Hank MacLean is actually a ruthless control freak who never planned on letting Lucy leave Vault 33, and when Lucy’s mother had tried to take her and her brother to the town of Shady Sands, Hank had forcibly taken his children back and nuked the entire town into rubble.

In the past, Cooper finds out that his wife, along with the rest of the Vault-Tec board, deliberately engineered the nuclear war in order to facilitate their human experimentation projects.

lucy going from spitting hatred at the ghoul to “i defer to you about what to do in this situation! 🥺” pic.twitter.com/RwruVhdW78 — 🗡️🗡️ (@femmevillain) August 19, 2025

What Happens At The End Of Fallout Season 1?

Maximus leads a Brotherhood of Steel invasion and conquers the NCR outpost, and Hank manipulates Max into releasing him, following which he goes on the run, knowing Lucy despises him. The season ends with Lucy and Cooper forming an alliance to hunt down her father and discover the real truth behind Vault-Tec.

You can check out the trailer of Fallout Season 1 here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Traitors To Get a Non-Celebrity Season On Peacock, Here’s Everything To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News