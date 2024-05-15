7 Films Similar to Netflix's Mother of the Bride that You Can Watch

Mother of the Bride is the new addition to Netflix’s rom-com catalog that features a wedding gone wrong, as the bride’s mother finds out that her daughter’s would-be-husband is the son of her ex-boyfriend, who broke her heart years ago. Starring Brooke Shields, Benjamin Brat, and Miranda Cosgrove, the movie is a fun-filled ride with emotions rooted in the right place.

Audiences who have watched and enjoyed the film, especially those who find comfort in romantic comedies, might be on the lookout for more such content. So here is a list of seven films you should watch if you liked Mother of the Bride.

7. The Parent Trap (1998)

The Parent Trap is a heartwarming family comedy that revolves around twin sisters, Hal and Annie, who were separated at birth and reunited at a summer camp eleven years later. After learning about each other’s existence, they plan to switch places to bring their divorced parents back together. Like Mother of the Bride, The Parent Trap is also about complex family relationships and the unexpected twists that life can bring. Both movies focus on characters dealing with the ups and downs of family life, particularly in the context of significant life events.

6. Monster-in-Law (2005)

A hilarious take on mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships, Monster-in-Law follows a young fashion designer named Charlie who gets engaged to a doctor named Kevin. However, their relationship is affected by Kevin’s overbearing and manipulative mother, Viola, who is willing to sabotage their engagement. Akin to Mother of the Bride, Monster-in-Law features characters who try to handle the interference and expectations of their parents at the time of their weddings.

5. The Big Wedding (2013)

Starring acclaimed actors like Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton, The Big Wedding is an ensemble comedy revolving around a dysfunctional family. The film tells the story of a divorced couple who pretend to be still married for the wedding of their adopted son so that his conservative biological mother does not make an issue out of it. Mother of the Bride and The Big Wedding center around the chaos and emotional rollercoaster at weddings as the characters prepare for the big day while dealing with their issues and past relationships.

4. The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wedding Planner is a romantic comedy about Mary, a dedicated wedding planner who is successful in her career but unlucky in love. When she feels that she has finally found the love of her life in the handsome pediatrician Steve, things turn upside down as he turns out to be one of her client’s fiancé, whose wedding she has to organize. The movie explores themes like love, destiny, and the challenges of following your heart, similar to the ones studied in Mother of the Bride. Also, both films feature twists and turns in romantic relationships against a wedding backdrop.

3. The Wedding Date (2005)

Based on the novel Asking for Trouble by Elizabeth Young, The Wedding Date is a romantic comedy film that follows Kat Ellis, who attends her sister’s wedding as the maid of honor, only to find out that the best man at the wedding is her ex-fiancé. To get back at her ex, Kat hires a male escort who pretends to be her boyfriend. Just like Lana faces her past at her daughter’s Mother of the Bride wedding, Kat also comes across her ex at a close relative’s wedding in The Wedding Date. Things go awry in both cases, leading to chaos at the weddings.

2. Maybe I Do (2023)

Maybe I Do tells the story of a young couple, Allen and Michelle, who have been dating for years and want to get married. However, when they arrange a meeting with their parents to discuss their wedding, they find out they already know each other too well. It turns out that Allen’s father is in an extra-marital affair with Michelle’s mother, and the groom’s mother and the bride’s father also have a similar kind of situation going on. Maybe I Do shares similarities in premise with Mother of the Bride; in both films, the parents’ romantic relationships create a mess at their children’s wedding.

1. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! is a musical romantic comedy that traces the journey of Sophie, a young woman about to get married, who wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The only problem is that she needs to learn who her father is. So, she invites three men from her mother Donna’s past to her wedding on a beautiful Greek island, hoping that one of them is her dad. Like Mother of the Bride, Mamma Mia! showcases a mom coming to terms with her past at her daughter’s wedding. The two films also feature emotional moments from unexpected revelations at a big event.

