The season 1 of the young-adult Amazon Original Series, The Summer I Turned Pretty was well received by the audience and critics. The series, which is based on a novel by the same name, written by the New-York best selling author, Jenny Han, was appreciated for its relevant themes, some mind-blowing soundtracks and more. Well, there’s good news for fans as ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2’ has officially begun.

With such a pleasant response from all around the world, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming back with Season 2. The cherry on the cake is that the cast has already started shooting for the second series. The official page of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” shared a picture of Jenny Han along with the lead actress Lola Tung from the sets of the show with the caption “and we’re rolling on season 2”.

Alongside Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second instalment will see Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso reprising their roles. You can watch season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

and we're rolling on season 2 🎬 pic.twitter.com/8c0YZZNE5N — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 25, 2022

