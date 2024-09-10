When Michael Keaton Revealed Creative Difference Forced Him To Pass On Third Batman Film: "I Just Can’t Do It"

Tim Burton’s Batman Franchise, starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader, is considered one of the first truly successful comic book adaptations. Keaton appeared in the first two instalments, Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). Both films collectively went on to gross over $660 million worldwide. Burton returned as a producer for the third film, with Joel Schumacher directing the flick. Michael Keaton was reportedly approached to reprise his role in the third film, but he passed on it due to creative differences.

Burton’s take on the comic book was centered around Bruce Wayne as the pivotal character, while Batman was treated as his mask. Burton’s Batman was viewed as more human rather than the infallible superhero from the comic book and other adaptations. Michael Keaton, who believed in Burton’s vision for the caped crusader, reportedly couldn’t reconcile with Schumacher’s direction to steer the focus away from the tortured billionaire.

While appearing on the Backstage podcast in 2022 Keaton revealed he took a meeting with Joel Schumacher to discuss the third outing as Batman. It seems, however, the two couldn’t agree on the film direction.

Touching on Burton’s vision for Batman, Michael Keaton said, “It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman.” He added, “To me, I know the name of the movie is Batman, and it’s hugely iconic and very cool and culturally iconic and because of Tim Burton, artistically iconic, [but] I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne. That was the secret.”

Michael Keaton said Schumacher had his heart set on centering the film around Batman and focussing less on Bruce Wayne. This reportedly didn’t sit well with Keaton, who decided to pass on the film. He recalled, “I said, ‘I just can’t do it.” Keaton Continued, “After more than a couple of meetings where I kept trying to rationalize doing it and hopefully talking him into saying, ‘I think we don’t want to go in this direction; I think we should go in this direction.’ And he wasn’t going to budge.”

After Keaton passed on the film, Val Kilmer took over the reins as Batman.

