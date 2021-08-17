Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian has been through her share of breakups in life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has a rocky history with boyfriends, particularly Tristan Thompson. The couple has had an off and on again relationship that has made the headlines every other day.

After the pair split this year, Khloe decided to do it for good. However, there are rumours of the two getting back together as both of them are in each other’s company a lot these days. But are they even real?

The rumours of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson being back together are untrue. Despite the reports of the couple spending time together, Khloe and the basketball players are not dating. According to a source who told E! News, “They are telling people they aren’t back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True.”

The source also denies that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are involved romantically. However, they do note that she “will always have feelings towards Tristan” and that “It’s hard for her and she wishes these weren’t the circumstances.”

Khloe and Tristan share their 3-year-old kid True Thompson. Kardashian has been planning several family outings that include Thompson as well. As per the source, Khloe is “very cordial” with her ex.

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not back together, the two have been spending some quality time. The couple took their daughter to a screening of Paw Patrol, and Tristan has felt flirtatious comments on Khloe’s photos on Instagram.

