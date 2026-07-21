Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 25 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood action adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle is close to touching the 195 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It is now earning on the lower end, as the theatrical run is close to over. But where does it stand compared to Akshay Kumar’s last 5 releases? Scroll below for the day 25 report!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle collected 13 lakh on day 25. It witnessed 35% drop compared to 20 lakh garnered last Friday. The show count has now dropped to 705 nationwide, as Dhamaal 4 dominates the ticket windows.

The total net collection in India reaches 136.98 crore. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 161.63 crore. It will wrap up as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, as Dhamaal 4 will soon steal the 5th spot.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Day 22: 20 lakh

Day 23: 40 lakh

Day 24: 55 lakh

Day 25: 13 lakh

Total: 136.98 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Collection

At the overseas box office, Welcome To The Jungle has amassed 33.36 crore gross. The worldwide total stands at 194.99 crore gross.

It ranks third among Akshay Kumar’s last 5 films at the worldwide box office. The action adventure comedy surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 and Jolly LLB 3. However, it stays behind Bhooth Bangla and Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar’s last 5 films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Housefull 5 (2025): 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla (2026): 291.49 crore Welcome To The Jungle (2026): 194.99 crore Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 145.73 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 25 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 136.98 crore

ROI: 9.58%

India gross: 161.63 crore

Overseas gross: 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 194.99 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Welcome To The Jungle day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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