Lenin Box Office Collection Day 11: Film Needs Less Than 6 Crore For Breakeven( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu film Lenin has entered its second week at the box office. The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend and maintained its momentum throughout the first week. However, it witnessed a dip on its second Monday compared to its second Friday. Even so, the drama managed to keep its single-day collection above the 1 crore mark.

How Much Did Lenin Collect After Day 11?

Akhil Akkineni’s film continues to hold steady at the box office in its second week. On its second Monday, the film collected 1.05 crore, marking a 36% drop from its second Friday earnings of 1.65 crore. Meanwhile, audiences slightly dipped on Monday, with the film playing across 1,790 shows and recording an 18% occupancy. As a result, Lenin’s India net collection has climbed to 44.65 crore, taking its India gross to 52.69 crore.

Day-wise Collection Of Lenin

Week 1: 36.65 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 2.4 crore

Day 10: 2.9 crore

Day 11: 1.05 crore

Total: 44.65 crore

Lenin Budget vs Box Office

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin was made on a budget of 50 crore. The film’s India collection will soon reach the breakeven point. At the current pace, the film is likely to break even by the end of its second week. The film will be affected by the Jana Nayagan storm starting Thursday, with its screen count reduced. Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film will open on a massive scale in India and overseas markets. The South Indian states have a huge fan following of Thalapathy Vijay.

More about the film

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the Telugu action drama has been produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Yuriy Krestinskiy, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Elena Yatsura. It was released in theatres on July 10.

The film is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and follows a fierce protagonist as he navigates intense family and political conflicts while carving out his own legacy. The narrative is heavily anchored in the annual Bharatham Mitta (a cultural festival celebrating Draupadi), which serves as a symbolic battlefield for the character’s loyalties. The film draws heavily from the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

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