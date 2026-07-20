Varavu Box Office Collection Day 4: Joju George’s Film On Track To Achieve Breakeven (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Joju George’s Varavu was released in theatres on July 16. The film had little competition after Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I. Nobody crashed at the box office in the first week. This paved the way for actor Joju George to set his career best opening. The film opened at 1.55 crore and maintained momentum throughout its extended opening weekend.

How Much Did Varavu Earn In Its Opening Weekend?

After its opening day, the Malayalam film saw a dip in its collection. Usually, films see an upward trend at the box office over the weekend after opening day. However, owing to the film’s mixed reviews and low buzz, the film could not sustain its opening day momentum over the weekend. The film collected in the range of 80-90 Lakh in its opening weekend, bringing the total to 4.10 crore.

Day-wise Collection of Varavu

Day 1: 1.55 cr

Day 2: 80 lakh

Day 3: 85 lakh

Day 4: 90 lakh

Total : 4.10 crore

Varavu Budget vs Box Office

Varavu’s collections might have dipped with the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which performed well in Kerala. It also led to a reduced screen count for Varavu with demand for Nolan’s epic. Despite that, Varavu managed to keep a steady hold. The film has reportedly been made on a 10 crore budget and has already recovered over 40% of it. Despite the Jana Nayagan storm looming over its head, the film is likely to break even at the box office in the coming days. In the days to come, Varavu’s biggest challenge will be to sustain in front of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film. The actor, who is now the CM of Tamil Nadu, has a massive fan following across the country.

More About Varavu

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Varavu was written by AK Sajan. The film follows the story of a man who gets out of jail on a 10-day parole. During this period, he seeks revenge from an influential man who frames him for a crime he did not commit. The revenge thriller also stars Murali Gopy and Saniya Iyyapan in pivotal roles.

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