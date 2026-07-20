Balan: The Boy Worldwide Box Office Day 31: Film Successfully Completes A Month (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Malayalam film Balan: The Boy has successfully completed a month in theatres. Directed by Chidambaram, popular for the film Manjummel Boys, the film got a boost in theatres through word-of-mouth positivity. The film did not have much hype upon its mid-June release but held steady at the box office thanks to positive reviews. The psychological drama thriller stars Adhisheshan, Farzana Palathingal and Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal and Tovino Thomas.

How much did Balan: The Boy earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

The film is currently in its 5th week at the box office. On its fifth Sunday, the film played on 52 screens across the country. Each day of its fifth weekend, the film collected in the 5 lakh range. The film is expected to end its theatrical run by the end of the week, making way for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan on the big screens. At the domestic box office, the film’s net collection stands at 18.93 crore, while the gross collection is 22.34 crore. The worldwide collections of the film stand at 33.54 crore. The film is expected to end its theatrical run having collected, at best, an additional crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 11.29 crore

Week 2 – 6.91 crore

Week 3 – 0.64 crore

Day 29 – 0.01 croe

Day 30- 0.03 crore

Day 31- 0.05 crore

Total: 18.93 crore

Balan: The Boy Budget vs Box Office

The film was made on a modest budget of 18 crore with new faces leading the cast. Leading star Tovino Thomas played a pivotal role in the film, but his character was a suspect until its release. The film has now earned 18.93 crore. The film has a profit of 93 lakh, or 5.2%.

More about the film

The psychological drama thriller is directed by Chidambaram and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film follows a young boy who sets out to find his missing mother after a difficult childhood. Later, his search for closure begins to uncover the truth about his past.

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