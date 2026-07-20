The Odyssey India Box Office Day 3: It’s Now Christopher Nolan’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures; Prime Video )

The Odyssey had a rocking run during its 3-day opening weekend at the Indian box office. Backed by strong pre-release buzz and highly positive word of mouth, the magnum opus flourished over the weekend. After a start of 16.07 crore, collections rose on Saturday and maintained the pace on Sunday. Overall, over 55 crore came in the first three days, helping it become Christopher Nolan’s 2nd highest-grossing film by a good margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored 19.77 crore on the first Sunday, day 3. Compared to day 2’s 20.82 crore, there was a dip, which is totally understandable given the decline in Sunday night shows’ occupancy. Overall, it has earned 56.66 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 66.86 crore gross.

Today, day 4, is crucial for The Odyssey, as it will determine how long it lasts. Since word of mouth is in its favor, a good hold is expected. Ideally, the film should show a drop of less than 50% from day 1’s 16.07 crore. So, if collections stay at 8 crore or higher, it’ll clear the Monday test.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.82 crore

Day 3 – 19.77 crore

Total – 56.66 crore

Becomes Christopher Nolan’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 56.66 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed The Dark Knight Rises (33 crore) to become Christopher Nolan’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The top spot is held by Oppenheimer (129 crore), which is likely to be surpassed by his latest magnum opus.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing films in India (net):

Oppenheimer – 129 crore The Odyssey – 56.66 crore (3 days) The Dark Knight Rises – 33 crore Dunkirk – 20.26 crore

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey.

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