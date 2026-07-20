The Odyssey Box Office: Opening Weekend Update ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey has crushed the industry’s projections with its outstanding debut weekend in North America and worldwide. It has emerged as Christopher Nolan’s second-biggest opening weekend worldwide and the biggest outside his Batman movies. It is the biggest opening weekend for live-action releases in 2026. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey’s domestic debut weekend collections

The mythological epic grossed a massive $124.5 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has debuted at #1 and crushed the industry’s projections of a $85 million to $100 million domestic debut. It had almost surpassed the domestic debut gross of Top Gun: Maverick, which collected $126.7 million. The movie also dominated the overseas cinemas.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $51.1 million

Saturday – $41.7 million

Sunday – $31.7 million

Total – $124.5 million

The epic crossed $250 million at the global box office in its opening weekend

The Odyssey crushed the industry’s overseas projections as well. It collected a massive $139.6 million on its 5-day opening at the international box office. The film has not even been released in three major markets – Korea, China, and Japan. It is Christopher Nolan‘s biggest international debut, beating The Dark Knight Rises‘ $131 million. Adding that to its domestic debut weekend gross, the film’s worldwide collection reached $264.1 million in its opening weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $124.5 million

International – $139.6 million

Worldwide – $264.1 million

Records achieved by The Odyssey in its opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has registered the biggest domestic debut weekend of the year for live-action. Globally, the Christopher Nolan film has scored the 3rd-biggest opening of 2026, below The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s $372.5 million and Toy Story 5’s $310.2 million global debut.

It is the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for non-Deadpool R-rated films, the biggest opening weekend for Nolan outside the Batman movies, even beating Oppenheimer. The epic recorded the 4th biggest global opening weekend of all time for R-rated films, beating Logan’s $247.3 million, Joker’s $248.2 million, only below Deadpool & Wolverine’s $444.1 million, Deadpool 2’s $301.3 million, and Deadpool’s $265 million global debuts.

Christopher Nolan directed The Odyssey, which was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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