One Battle After Another has begun to make its mark with audiences, and the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter now shows how the crowd feels about it. The story, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, follows an aging revolutionary forced back into conflict when his daughter disappears.

One Battle After Another Receives Strong Popcornmeter Score From Moviegoers

After the film’s Thursday night premiere, it spread to wider theaters and gathered over 500 verified ratings from viewers. The result is an 88% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, a clear sign of strong approval, even if it sits a little lower than the critics’ response of 97%.

This reception may play an important role in shaping the movie’s commercial journey, since attention has been focused on whether it can deliver at the box office.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Efforts Show One Battle After Another’s Box Office Is At Stake

It has already been reported that the film arrives with enormous stakes. With an estimated budget of $130 million, the most expensive of Paul Thomas Anderson’s career, the project may need around $325 million worldwide to break even. For an original theatrical release, that is a heavy risk for Warner Bros. The studio has been investing heavily in promotion to help the film meet its target, with DiCaprio himself stepping out in rare ways. He appeared on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, followed by a detailed Variety interview where he spoke about the importance of seeing the film in theaters.

He said, “I mean, Paul shot this movie in Vista Vision — cameras that have rarely been used since the early ‘60s. He wants people to have that immersive experience and make an action film that’s unexpected, tactile, realistic and something that is probably a lot different than what we’ve been saturated with. In that respect, box office is very important.”

Why The Audience Score Matters For Original Films

For both DiCaprio and Anderson, the financial performance matters because it can determine whether more unconventional projects like this one get support in the future. The strong audience score suggests word of mouth could carry the film forward, and with that momentum, One Battle After Another may find its footing commercially while also proving that original large-scale filmmaking still has a place in theaters.

