Recently, Zach Cregger’s latest horror hit, Weapons, crossed the $150 million mark in North America. With a current worldwide tally of $264 million, the film has already earned nearly seven times its estimated production budget of $38 million. It currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing horror title of the year, trailing behind Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Conjuring: Last Rites in global earnings.

These four horror releases have helped Warner Bros. become the first studio in 2025 to cross the $4 billion mark at the global box office. The studio’s latest theatrical release, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, has just hit theaters. Returning to Weapons’ global box office performance, the critically acclaimed film is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of the 2008 action-adventure movie 10,000 BC, directed by Roland Emmerich, the director of the 1996 blockbuster Independence Day. Read on to see how much Weapons still needs to earn to surpass it.

Weapons vs. 10,000 BC – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $150.2 million

International: $113.8 million

Worldwide: $264 million (as of today)

10,000 BC – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $94.8 million

International: $175 million

Worldwide: $269.8 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails 10,000 BC by roughly $5.8 million in worldwide earnings. However, given its current pace and its digital availability, it appears unlikely that the horror hit will surpass this milestone during its ongoing theatrical run.

Weapons vs. Top 3 Horror Films of 2025

As of now, the top three highest-grossing horror films of 2025 at the global box office are:

The Conjuring: Last Rites: $404.1 million (Box Office Mojo) Sinners: $366.7 million (Box Office Mojo) Final Destination: Bloodlines: $313.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

As of now, Weapons currently trails Last Rites, Sinners, and Bloodlines by $140.1 million, $102.7 million, and $49.9 million, respectively. As you can see, it’s unlikely to surpass any of these films during its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s Weapons All About

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

