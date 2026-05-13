Veteran English actor Michael Pennington, known for his memorable performances across film, television, and theater, passed away on May 7, 2026, in London at the age of 82, according to People. Over the decades, Pennington built a remarkable career with roles in acclaimed productions ranging from Star Wars to British detective dramas, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

From playing the Imperial officer Moff Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi to appearing in beloved shows like Endeavour, Michael Pennington delivered several unforgettable performances throughout his career. In remembrance of the celebrated actor, here’s a look at five of his highest-rated movies and shows that fans can revisit and cherish.

1. Endeavour (2012-2023)

Creator – Russell Lewis

– Russell Lewis IMDb rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Endeavour is a British detective drama series about a young detective named Endeavour Morse. The series focuses on his beginnings as a detective constable and his eventual rise as he tries to solve cases. Michael Pennington plays the role of Professor Donald Bagley.

2. Return of the Jedi (1983)

Director – Richard Marquand

– Richard Marquand IMDb rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming on – Prime Video & Hulu

Plot: Return of the Jedi is a sequel to The Empire Strikes Back and the third entry in the original Star Wars trilogy. It focuses on the fight between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Pennington plays Moff Jerjerrod, and it remains one of the most popular films of his career.

3. Raised by the Wolves (2020-2022)

Creator – Aaron Guzikowski

– Aaron Guzikowski IMDb rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Streaming on – Amazon Buy DVD or BluRay

Plot: Raised by the Wolves is a science fiction drama series about two androids who are assigned to raise human children. This is because the Earth has been destroyed by a war. Pennington provided his voice for a character, and it remains his last acting gig. The series ran for two seasons between 2020 and 2022.

4. The Iron Lady (2011)

Director – Phyllida Lloyd

– Phyllida Lloyd IMDb rating – 6.4/10

– 6.4/10 Streaming on – Prime Video & Fubo TV

Plot: The Iron Lady chronicles the life and career of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She was the first woman to hold that position and was the longest-serving PM of the UK in the 20th century. Pennington plays the role of Leader of the Opposition, Michael Foot.

5. Fragile (2005)

Director – Jaume Balaguero

– Jaume Balaguero IMDb rating – 6.0/10

– 6.0/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Fragile is a horror film about a nurse who gets a job at a children’s hospital. Soon, the patients and staff are plagued by a mysterious attack. The film is about how she manages to fight these attacks while trying to save everyone’s life.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Tom Holland Movies: From Avengers: Endgame To Spider-Man: Far From Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News