Singer-rapper King, who is known for ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan‘, celebrates World Music Day not just on June 21 but on all 365 days of the year. He revealed that his favourite tracks are ‘Fragile’ by Sting and ‘Rockstar’ by Nickelback.

King shared with IANS: “I personally feel there is no one particular day to celebrate music, I listen to music all the time every day of the year. Music is an important part of my life, so I celebrate it each second of the day. There is nothing more magical and alive then music for me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about what tracks he would revisit on the occasion, he said: “I would also take this day and listen to my favourite tracks ‘Fragile’ by Sting which relaxes me down and ‘Rockstar’ by Nickelback which gets me into the groove.”

On the work front, King recently announced his maiden world tour titled ‘Champagne Talk’. The world tour will have the artist perform at different places all around the globe including London, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Vancouver, Los Angeles and many more

Sharing the same on his social media handle, King wrote: “Dream is becoming reality. Hello World! Announcing the ultimate destination for Champagne Talk as we finally go on our tour around the World.”

Opening up about his excitement for the same, King said in an official statement: “I’m really excited as this is my first ever world tour for an album. The amount of love fans have showered on me and my music over the years has been overwhelming.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and perform for them. Dreams are definitely turning into reality and I couldn’t be more grateful for the same. With this World Tour, I intend to give back the same love and affection which I continue to receive each day. So yes, my heart’s full and I can’t wait for it to begin.”

Must Read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon’s Mother Breaks Silence On Film’s Controversy Asking Haters “Insaan Ki Galtiyo Ko Nahi Uski Bhavna Samjho”, Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News