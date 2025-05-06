Kings Court is a spin-off of their original show Queens Court and will be focused on three male stars picking their queen. Slated for premiere on July 13 at 9 pm ET on Bravo, fans are quite excited to witness a reversal of the popular series.

Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. From three known faces starring as the kings and 21 single women vying to be picked, Kings Court is set to be an interesting new show to watch for reality television enthusiasts. Here’s what storylines to expect from the men this season on Bravo‘s show.

Kings Court: What Storylines To Expect

Kings Court stars Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullar as the three kings. Tyson has been rumored to have dated many popular and successful women but the 54-year-old model is yet to marry. He might be in his 50s but he hasn’t given up hope to find the one.

As per the description, “He’s finally ready to put the past behind him and look for a genuine relationship that will last a lifetime.” On the other hand, Carlos has been married twice and even though either of the marriages worked out, he still hasn’t given up on love. “He’s hoping that Kings Court brings him closer to finding the one,” as per the official cast synopsis.

And lastly, Thaddeus might be a WWE legend but he is also a divorced dad who is focused his life around kids. “He now finds himself an empty nester and is ready to find someone special to enjoy the next phase of life,” as per the synopsis. Will any of the three find the woman they are looking for?

While Tyson, Carlos and Thaddeus will be seen as the kings, 21 women will be participating to win their hearts. Kings Court is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. The two of them have also previously hosted both seasons of the Queens Court which was a Peacock exclusive. Holly is an actress, host and author who has been a part of many projects.

21 Jump Street, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and For Your Love are some of her known works. Rodney is a former NFL quarterback who has played 16 seasons of the league. He has co-hosted sports programs and radio shows as well as authored books detailing his life, health and family experience.

Holly and Rodney have been married for 30 years and have four kids. They are back to co-host Kings Court after their success on Queens Court. Stay tuned for details about the show, what to expect and more about the series.

